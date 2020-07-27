Angela Couch Brown, 72, “Ange” to most who knew and loved her, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She was born in Athens, a daughter to the late J.P. and Rella Couch of Jefferson, where she grew up with her surviving siblings, Josephine Allen, Diane Chapman and Joe Couch, and their respective spouses. Angela is also survived by her husband, Paul Brown; her two boys, Noel Howard and wife Sonja, and Ethan Howard; two step-sons, David and Stephen Brown; six grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Ann Couch; and stepdaughter, Brandy Foust.
Angela spent many years in the insurance industry where she won Insurance Woman of the Year in 1991 and again in 1997. She also served as Director of the International Association of Insurance Professionals.
Angela was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Lamar Church in Barnesville, where she served as choir director. Because of her and Paul’s talent and love of music, they were blessed to enjoy singing and performing for many years together. She was also respected by many for her unyielding volunteer work.
Funeral service: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.
We welcome flowers, however, anyone wishing to make a monetary donation in Angela’s memory, please send to Shiloh Baptist Lamar Church “Pavilion Building Fund”, 1530 Highway 41-S, Barnesville, Georgia 30204.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
