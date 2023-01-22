ROYSTON - Angela Ruth Martin Pruitt, 59, Royston, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2022, at her home after an extended battle with cancer.
Ms. Pruitt was born on December 12, 1963, in Royston, daughter of the late Larry Martin and the late Fannie Ruth Campbell Martin. She was owner and operator of Quality Tank Company, member of the Ga. Onsite Wastewater Association and was of the Christian faith. She was a beloved mother devoted to her family and grandchildren, and they were her world. She loved to help others in their time of need. She also enjoyed crafting in her spare time.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Larry Onnie Martin and William Dean Martin.
Survivors include her husband, Tim F. Jordan; daughter, Cassandra Pruitt, Royston; step-son, Devin Jordan, Winder; grandchildren, Quenton Pruitt, Allison Jordan and Karlie Jordan; sister, Darlene Phillips, Danielsville, GA; and fur babies, Diesel, Pete and Smokey.
Ms. Pruitt’s wishes were to have a private family memorial at a later date.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
