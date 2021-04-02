Angie Dillard, 51, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Ms. Dillard was the daughter of the late Douglas and Catherine Culver Dillard.
Survivors include her children, Ashley Kovach and Abigail Grizzle; and one grandchild, Ashton Kovach.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
