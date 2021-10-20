Anita Brooks Cook passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Affectionately known as “Neet”, she was born to the late Olga Stephens and Charles Clifford Brooks on January 7, 1947 in Lexington.
"Neet" was a devoted wife, loving mother, business owner and a wonderful homemaker. She was a remarkable artist but her first love was preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays for family gatherings. She loved her family more than anything and always put them first. She was a member of Lexington Baptist Church for 60 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bobby Cook; sons, Robert Cook, Watkinsville, and Bradley Cook, Athens; brother, Chuck Brooks, Watkinsville; sister, Robbie Paine, Statham; nephews, Jason Paine (Clare), Mountain Brook, Ala., Justin Brooks (Lee), Atlanta, and Cliff Brooks, Jasper.
A private family interment will be held.
A celebration of life will be held on January 7, 2022 to coincide with her birthday.
In lieu of flowers and to honor her memory, donations may be made to the Clark Cemetery Fund, c/o Lexington Baptist Church, 103 West Church Street, Lexington, Ga. 30648.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements.
