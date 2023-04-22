WINDER - Anita Wright, 93, Winder, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023.
Mrs. Wright was born November 18, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John and Anna Housinger. She was a member of Winder First United Methodist Church and the W.Y Smith Sunday school class. One of her favorite hobbies was cooking for her family. They were everything to her and she always made everyone feel welcomed and loved.
She is survived by her children, Roger Wright, Gail Hunter and Mike, Ron Wright and Jackie, Tim Wright and Lisa and Gary Wright; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, John Housinger and Judy.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Bill Wright; and a son, Russ Wright.
Funeral service: Friday, April 28, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
