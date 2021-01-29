COMMERCE - Ann Blalock Weldon, 81, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Emory Midtown Hospital.

Mrs. Weldon was born in Commerce to the late Willard and Yvonne Wood Blalock. Mrs. Weldon was retired from Roper Pump.

Mrs. Weldon is survived by her son, Jeff Shubert (Terresa), Commerce; brothers, Don and Buzzy Blalock, both of Commerce; sisters, Lou Hambrick, Nicholson, and Joy Williams, Commerce; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

