DANIELSVILLE - Ann Marie McRae, 82, Danielsville, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was born September 15, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Richey, Nicholson, and Paula Strohm, Tampa, Fla.; three sons, Randy Gaston, Savannah, Mark MacDade and Craig MacDade, Danielsville; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David H. McRae.
She will truly be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In