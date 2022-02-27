Ann Prosser, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her son’s home in Athens after an extended illness.
Ms. Prosser— Annie Mae to her friends— was born at home in Jefferson on April 5, 1937 to Leonard Coile Allen and the former Lula Isabelle Smith.
She grew up in and around Jefferson and attended, and graduated from, Jefferson High School. Afterwards, she received technical training in Athens and began an extensive career in which she worked for numerous businesses and individuals, one of the first of which was as the secretary for Jackson County Solicitor Floyd “Fuzzy” Hoard.
Ann was retired from the State of Georgia at the Centers for Mental Health in Gainesville after over 40 years of service. She also worked variously for Athens Regional Medical Center and the Athens Orthopedic Clinic, where she transcribed complex medical reports. She also worked in her “spare time” running the drive-thru at the Hardee’s in Commerce and also worked for Owen Webb, both at his location on the square in Jefferson and at his Snack Shack across from Jefferson Mills.
Ann was previously married to the late Robert Prosser of Millegeville, and the late Joseph Lineberger of Valdosta, and had three sons. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Willie; two brothers, Henry and George; several nieces and nephews; and a son, Michael Prosser.
Ann was a busy soul who loved her family, going for rides in the country, the Waffle House, bird watching, reading, puzzles of all kinds and spoiling any and all available babies — she never met a baby she didn’t love, and most amazingly, they all loved her in return. As they became older, most still affectionately called her Mamae.
Ann is survived by sons, David Lineberger (Jennifer) and Jeff Gee (Karen), adopted as an infant into a loving home; grandchildren, Brian Williamson (Nickie), Dana Brooks (Andy), Samuel Gee (Kendra), Joshua Lineberger, William Lineberger and David Gee; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson, with a family graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Woodbine Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Britt Allen, Lee Sikes, Ray Streetman, Jonathon Streetman, Noah Fountain and Ethan Fountain.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Family Hospice, 624 South Milledge Avenue, Suite 101, Athens, Ga. 30605 or the Alzheimer’s Association at act.all.org/donate.
John 14:1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
