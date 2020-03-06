NICHOLSON - Ann Ruth Wilbanks, 79, Nicholson, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Wilbanks was born in Jefferson to the late Scott and Gladys Mauldin. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was retired from the Jackson County School System as a secretary.
Mrs. Wilbanks is survived by her husband, David Wilbanks, Nicholson; daughter, Karen Moody. Atlanta; sisters, Joyce Roberts and Mott Beck, both of Jefferson; brother, Jimmy Mauldin, Commerce; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Stowers officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
