DANIELSVILLE - Ann Vess, 71, Danielsville, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at her home.
Born April 30, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Van and Ella Mae Beckum Anderson. She was the mother of the late William Christopher Smith; and sister of the late David, Troy and Freddy Anderson. She was a retired nurse and worked for many years for Dr. Robert Marshburn in Commerce. She was a member of Middle River Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Vess; daughter, Angela Leigh Poole, step-children, Ann Marie Modlin and Brian William Vess; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and friends of the family, Tracie Smith and Gracie Payne.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Middle River Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip Garrett officiating.
Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com. Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville handled the arrangements.
