JEFFERSON - Ann Wagner Shirley, 78, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, January 13, 2023.
Mrs. Shirley was born in Eatonton, a daughter of the late Joe Walter Wagner and the late Cinnie Cochran Wagner. Mrs. Shirley was a member of Revival Baptist Church and retired from Craven Pottery. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shirley is preceded by a daughter, Paula Jump.
Survivors include two daughters, Wanda Abernathy, Jefferson, and Beth Reems (Robert), Jefferson; son, Charles Richard Clark (Linda), Alma; three sisters, Fannie Hobbs, Locust Grove, Cinnie Shirley, Monticello, and Sara Marsh, Monticello; grandchildren, Bradley Phillips, Josh Clark, Jacob Abernathy, Michaela Jump, Ashley Mundy, Cody Abernathy, Tiffany Cliff, Chanslee Johnson, Amanda Humphries and Kathy Whisnant; and great-grandchildren, Lola McGinnis, Liam McGinnis, Vayda Phillips, Baer Phillips, Kasen Abernathy, Greyson Mundy, Kylie Mundy and Serenity Jump.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Matt Day officiating with burial to follow in the Revival Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends:Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Ann Wagner Shirley to the American Diabetes Association, at www.diabetes.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
