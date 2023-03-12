WINDER - Anna Gifford Lyle, 79, Winder, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Mrs. Lyle was a member of New Pentecost United Methodist Church and the North Georgia Two Cylinder Club, along with her late husband, Bobby.
Mrs. Lyle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert “Bobby” Lee Lyle; parents, Arthur and Emogene Triplett Gifford; and sister, Sylva (Tom) Collins.
Mrs. Lyle is survived by her children, Marie (Richie) Strickland and Larry (Jody) Lyle; “son” Tracy (Sonya) Tomlin; aunt, Carolyn Carter; grandchildren, Ricky, Jesilyn and Leeanna Strickland, Amanda and Tyler Payne, Jake and Tiffany Johnson, Hannah and Anthony Phillips, Megan Johnson, Nick Mahan, Alicia and Mike Dignan, Thomas and Laura Tomlin and Tammy Tomlin; and great-grandchildren, Ava-Grace McGarey, Harper, Asher, Ezra, Beckett, Harmony and Kenny Payne, Myles Johnson, Lorelei and Cedar Phillips; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Lyle; nieces and husbands, Wendy and Jimmy Chambers, Renee’ and Carey Cooper; cousins, David Carter and Patricia Carter, second cousin, Kristin Carter, and four great-nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 3 p.m. at New Pentecost United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ken Bennett officiating. All unimpaired attendees are asked to wait outside the church to view the Tractor Cade arriving. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jake Johnson, Tracy Tomlin, David Carter, Bryan Potter, Jeff Kelley, Scott Phillips and Mahlon Smith.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 13, 2023, from 5 until 8:30 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family welcomes flowers or donations may be made to the New Pentecost United Methodist Church.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
