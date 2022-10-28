DANIELSVILLE - Anna John Sewell, 95, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
DANIELSVILLE - Anna John Sewell, 95, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of October 30-November 5
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In