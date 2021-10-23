CONYERS - Anna Teresa Hix, 62, Conyers, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Mrs. Hix was born in Atlanta, a daughter to the late Loy Wesley Ekard and the late Lottie Lorene Queen Ekard. Mrs. Hix was a 1977 graduate of Jefferson High School in Jefferson. Mrs. Hix was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers, where she sang in the choir, performed solos and was a branch manager for the Peoples Bank in Conyers for 25 years. The most important part of life to her, was her family and grandchildren, to whom she lovingly was known as “Mimi”.
Survivors include her husband, Greg Hix, Conyers; daughter, Stephanie Smith and her husband Joey, Conyers; brothers, Jeff Ekard and his wife Sally, Jefferson, and Steve Ekard, Bishop; grandchildren, Sadie, Ava and Madison; sister-in-law, Marsha Norris and her husband Don Gill, Athens; niece, Jessica; nephews, Wes, Jason, Clayton and Robert; and several cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
