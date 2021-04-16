Anne Fuller Goss went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021.
Born October 5, 1939, she was the daughter of William Dennis Fuller and Reba Lowe Fuller of Athens. Home for Anne was the Marion Luwell Lowe homeplace in Jackson County where she was born and spent much of her childhood. She graduated Bob Jones Academy and Bob Jones University; she earned an MS in Education from Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Married to Captain Ervin L. Goss Jr., she served alongside him in the United States Navy as devoted wife and mother to their son, Marcus. Mrs. Goss was a long-time member of Forest Heights Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Anne's life was distinguished by her faithful care for her parents, her devotion to her family, and her love for the Lord and service to others in His Name.
Preceding Anne in death were her parents, William Dennis (Bill) Fuller and Reba Lillian Lowe Fuller, Athens; and her in-laws, Ervin L. Goss Sr. and Nina Estella Baker Goss, Doyline, Louisiana.
Mrs. Goss is survived by her husband of 60 years, Chaplain Ervin L. (Rip) Goss Jr.; and their son Marcus S. Goss and Dawn Goss, Florida; she was fondly known as Nana to three grandchildren, Peyton, Aubrey and Marcus Jr. She is also survived by an older brother, the Rev. Dan D. Fuller, Watkinsville.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at the Attica Baptist Church Cemetery.
Bernstein Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
