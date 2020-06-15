JEFFERSON - Annelle Ruby Venable, 97, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Mrs. Venable was born in Jefferson to the late Thurston Samuel and Ruby Wilma Wallace Toney. Mrs. Venable was retired from Jefferson Mills and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Venable was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ned Venable.
Mrs. Venable is survived by her daughter, Nedra Alewine, Jefferson; son, David Alan Venable, Winder; grandson, Jim Venable; and her fur baby, Penelope.
Graveside service: Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
