ATHENS - Annetta “Annie” Myers Robbins, 83, Athens, entered rest Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Mrs. Robbins was born in Sewanee, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Revus and Lillie Burt Myers, was a retired associate of Walmart Corporation, was of the Baptist faith and formerly sang with the gospel singing groups, The Proclaimers and Everlasting.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Robbins is preceded by her husband, William Carl Robbins; a sister, Pauline Foster; a brother, Fred Myers; and a granddaughter, Ashley Whirrell.
Survivors include a son, David Whirrell (Wanda), Bogart; three nieces; two nephews; and many friends.
Funeral service: Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Center Church Cemetery in Nicholson.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
