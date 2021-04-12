DACULA - Annette Haney Nichols, 79, Dacula, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her residence.
She was born September 9, 1941 in Gwinnet County to the late Clarence and Esther Warbington Haney. Mrs. Nichols was preceded by her brother, James Clarence Haney; and a brother-in-law, Ronny Knight. An avid family genealogist, she loved her fur baby, Charlie, and had resided in Dacula for the past 14 years.
Surviving are husband, Andrew J. Nichols, Jr., Dacula; children, Diana Lynn Mull, Lawrenceville, John (Maria) Nichols, Bethlehem, Tina Autry, Dacula, Dennis Nichols, Monroe, Tiffany (Dakota) Bush, Winder, and Thomas (Danielle) Nichols, Bethlehem; siblings, Jane Stephens, Loganville, Martha (Derald) McDonald, Snellville, Irma Knight, Dacula, and Norma (Randy) Robinson, Loganville; sisters-in-law, Tammy Haney, Lawrenceville, and Betty Jean Nichols, Winder; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 12, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Sammy Everett officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
