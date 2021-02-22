CRAWFORD - Annie Bass Nation, 83, Crawford, died Friday, February 19, 2021.

Born in Mayo, Fla., she was a daughter of the late Duncan Edward and Lora Mae Sheffield Bass and was preceded in death by three sons, Wendell Lamar Nation, John David Nation and George Edward “Eddie” Nation.

Mrs. Nation was a school bus driver for Oglethorpe County Schools for 28 years. Her favorite hobbies were baking cakes and china painting. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Claude E. Nation; daughter, Lora Mazzone and her husband Paul, Conyers; sisters, Helen Simmons and Ellen Norton; brothers, Clay Bass and John Bass; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Funeral service: Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Chapel, East, with the Rev. Herman Nation officiating. Burial was at Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Bass, Harry Gabriel, Paul Mazzone, Rocky Nation, Ray Nation and Joey Fernandez.

Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, East. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 21-27

