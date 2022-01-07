Annie Beth Barton, 85, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Mrs. Barton was the daughter of the late Willie and Allene Austin Payne. Mrs. Barton was the beloved wife of the late Willie Barton. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bennie Elder Payne and Charles Milton Payne; and step-mother, Runette Butler Payne.
Annie Beth was a professional homemaker and mother possessing a true servant's heart. She had a unique way of being able to love any child or animal. An honor graduate of Bogart High School, she went on to Business College to obtain an Associate's Degree in accounting and secretarial work. She worked at Rohr Aircraft in Winder after her graduation.
Her marriage to Willie turned her into a world traveler as a devoted USAF military wife and mother living in Spokane, Wash., Las Vegas, Nev., and Seville, Spain before returning to put down roots in Oconee County where she raised her family.
She may be remembered as a lunch lady at Oconee County High School, the patient lady at the JCPenney catalog desk, the tireless accounts and billing clerk at the Athens Banner Herald or the kind voice inquiring about crops as a USDA -National Agricultural Statistics Service enumerator or was the kind arms who cared for children at Bogart First Baptist Church nursery, or in her later work years at Kids R Kids. The most important thing was her love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of Bogart First Baptist Church and lived her faith quietly and joyfully.
The family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospice for their superior care of their mother and her family for the past 20 months. A special thank you in love to Janet Farmer and Clanisha Turner, her personal caregivers, and all previous sitters and companions.
Survivors include her children, Rhonda (Chris) Herring and Sheryl Stritt; brother, Ray Payne (Patricia); and five grandchildren, Andrew Herring, Brett (Mikela) Herring, Sara Stritt, Stephen Stritt and Will Stritt.
Funeral service: Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. Ted Tedder will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 7, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family kindly requests everyone to wear a mask if attending the service of their mother.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Barton can be made to Alzheimer's/Dementia Care Research, Bogart First Baptist Church or to Gideons International.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
