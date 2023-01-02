turner

MAYSVILLE - Annie “Deedie” B. Turner, 87, Maysville, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Born on March 16, 1935 in Maysville, Mrs. Turner was the daughter of the late Ellis and Annie Mae Garrison Bolton. She was the widow of Howard Lee Turner Jr. Mrs. Turner was an editor with the Banks County Journal, and was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Bolton and George Bolton; sisters, Elizabeth Evans, Etheleen Adams and Geraldine Adams.

She loved to read her Bible and was a Sunday School teacher for years. She was a member of Homer Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. Mrs. Turner was a loving mother and wife.

Survivors include daughters, Sandra Turner and Andrea Turner.

Funeral service: Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Charles Crabbe officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International or the Samaritan’s Purse.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

