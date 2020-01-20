DANIELSVILLE - Annie Lou McElreath Roling, 88, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Comer Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Roling was born in Danielsville on October 14, 1931, daughter of the late Fred W. McElreath and the late Jessie Adams McElreath. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Roling; grandson, Robert Cleveland Roling; brother, Hoyle McElreath; and sister, Sue Bennett.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Morris (Robbin) Roling, Danielsville; brothers, Joe F. McElreath and Otha Marvin McElreath, both of Danielsville; sister, Ramona Coile, Danielsville; and one grandchild.
Funeral service: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. Interment will follow in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
