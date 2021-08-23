ATHENS - Annie Louise Dove, 86, Athens, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Born on April 19, 1935, in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late John and Annie Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lizzie Mae Payne and Mary Hardigree; as well as her three brothers, Marion Johnson, Cecil Johnson and Bobby Johnson.
Louise spent most of her life in East Athens as a homemaker and was an avid walker and enjoyed gardening, yardwork and sitting on her front porch. She had a strong faith in Christ and read her Bible daily. Louise was married to her husband, Walter Dove, for 63 years until his passing in 2018.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Kesler (Tommy); granddaughter, Lauren Schlesinger (Matt); great-grandson, Ryan Schlesinger; and her special fur baby, Molly.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Brookside in Commerce for the love and care they provided for Louise during her time there.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East, Athens. Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Although flowers are appreciated, memorial gifts can also be made to the BackPack Kids Program at Southside Church, 8144 Jefferson Road, Athens, Ga. 30607.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
