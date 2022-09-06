Annie Mae "Ann" Barber Rolt passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Born at home in Bainbridge, on October 6, 1918, Ann was the daughter of Gordon Washington Barber and Burmah Lou Smith Barber. The ninth of 11 children, Ann was blessed to be a part of a large and loving family. She grew up on her family farm in the Bethany community.
A 1935 West Bainbridge High School graduate and Valedictorian of her class, she attended Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. While in college, she often sang for special events at the Windsor Hotel. Ann later graduated from Bainbridge Business College and began her 60-year working career.
She moved to Thomasville and soon after met Oris Rolt. They wed in 1942. They moved to Charleston, S.C., where they both worked as clerks in the Navy Yard during WWII. They returned to Thomasville in 1944. Oris worked at his family business, The Rosemary Inn, and Ann worked as a secretary to Colonel Darlington at Finney General Hospital. This was a facility for soldiers that had been wounded in WWII. From the 1950s-1970s she worked as a bookkeeper for Balfour Lumber Company and later for P.W. Bryan until her retirement at the age of 80.
Oris and Ann were blessed with five children and raised them in the First Presbyterian Church in Thomasville, where they taught Sunday School and sang in the Chancel Choir. Ann loved her church family, and they loved her. She moved to Valdosta at age 100 and has since resided at Langdale Place.
Ann was a model of love, beauty, kindness and joy. Her love for her family was by far her greatest passion. Ann truly touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was an inspiration to many. Her sweet smile and sense of humor, her love of life and people, and her unwavering faith in God will be remembered by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oris Rolt; and her children, Rosemay Rolt Sykes, Carol Rolt Fleming and Raymond Gordon Rolt; her parents; and all of her siblings and their spouses.
Ann is survived by two daughters, Pat (Matt) Crane, Winder, and Kathy (Steve) Lincoln, Valdosta; her grandsons, Stephen Crane, Winder, Jep and Dawn Crane, Nicholson, Quintin and Jennifer Sykes, Columbia, S.C., Sean and Kari Sykes, Alpharetta, Stephen and Mary Scott Lincoln, Valdosta, and Parker and Julee Lincoln, Valdosta; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson;and many extended family and friends.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Ann's many friends and to the staff of Langdale Place for their devotion and loving care.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m at the Thomasville First Presbyterian Church led by Dr. Timothy Filston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 225 East Jackson St., Thomasville, Ga. 31792.
Allen and Allen Funeral Home, Thomasville, is in charge of arrangements.
