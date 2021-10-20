BRASELTON - Annie Ruby "Marie" (Gearin) Palmer, 79, Braselton, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Mrs. Palmer was born May 10, 1942 in Braselton. She was the daughter of the late Riley Boyd and Louise E. Gearin. She is preceded in death by her husband Francis Ray Palmer; sons, Randell Keith and Billy Ray Palmer; brother, William Boyd Gearin; and son-in-law Jeffrey Thomas Lautzenheiser, all of Braselton.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Lautzenheiser, Braselton; adopted son, Ricky Gooch, Braselton; five grandsons, Matthew Lautzenheiser, Brian Lautzenheiser, Johnny Ray Palmer, Timmy Palmer, all of Braselton, and Michael (Courtney) Riddle, Hoschton; six great-grrandchildren, Joseph Palmer, Gainesville, Texas, Hunter, Tristan and Alana Palmer, Habersham; Kala and Brayden Riddle, Hoschton; brother, Clifford Wayne (Debbie) Gearin, Wrens.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel. The Reverend Harold Stewart will officiate. Ann Stewart will sing.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
