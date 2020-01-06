WINTERVILLE - Annie Ruth “Tootsie” Bell Parsons, 70, Winterville, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Born in Carnesville, she was a daughter of the late Hoyt Bell and Emma Lee Payton Bell. Mrs. Parsons was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Overton Parsons Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Bennie Parks and Maxie Cleveland Pruitt.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela Denise Parsons Blackstock; three sisters, Rada Sue Pruitt, Carnesville, Opal Bell Parks, North Carolina, and Hazel Jones (Glynn), Florida; four grandchildren, Brittany Anne Melton-Brown, Alanna Michelle Melton, Daniel Overton Melton and Ashleigh Brooke Blackstock; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other beloved family and friends.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, Ga. 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
