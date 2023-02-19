Annie “Ruth” Wendel, 97, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2023 in Bethlehem.
Ruth was born in Swainsboro, on August 9, 1925 to the late William Gordon Hale and Bertha Edenfield. While growing up on a farm, Ruth took joy in cooking country themed food and she carried this love of cooking into her adulthood. She was an Atlanta Braves fan and loved to travel. Though known for many things, Ruth was especially known for being a great wife and a great mother. She had a love for all animals, especially Buddy the cat.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Johnie Robert Wendel; her two brothers, Quinton and James Hale; as well as her three sisters, Juanita Douglas, Mattie Hale and Evie Dekle.
Ruth is survived by her two sons, Chris Wendel and Bobby Wendel (Jennifer); her two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Wendel; as well as five great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12 until 1 pm at Smith Funeral Home in Winder. Following the visitation, there will be a graveside burial at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Wendel family.
