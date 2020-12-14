DANIELSVILLE - Annie Sue Phillips Minish, 88, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at The Oaks-Limestone in Gainesville.
Mrs. Minish was born in Royston on November 29, 1932, daughter of the late Dillard Phillips and the late Mozelle James Phillips. She was a presser having worked at Oxford Manufacturing and Comer Manufacturing. Mrs. Minish was a member of the New Hope Worship Center in Danielsville, where she was involved in the Widows Ministry. She was also an active member of the Madison County Senior Center in the greenhouse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Tom” Gene Minish.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Marie Minish, Royston, and William and Teresa Minish, Danielsville; daughters and son-in-law, Barbara and Mike Dudley, Danielsville, and Kathy Bailey, Danielsville; brothers, Bo Phillips, Canon, and Danny Wayne Phillips, Royston; sister, Louise Dudley, Commerce; and five grandchildren.
Graveside service: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the New Hope Worship Center Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Beasley officiating. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Madison County Senior Center at 1265 Highway 98 West, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In