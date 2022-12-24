skinner

WINDER - Anthony “Tony” D. Skinner, 45, Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Mr. Skinner enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and spending time with his friends and family.

Mr. Skinner is survived by his parents, Douglas N. and Judy Lee Skinner, Winder; daughters, Sierra Skinner, Ringgold, and Riley Skinner, Jefferson; sisters, Deborah Kennedy, Brunswick, Lane McCright, Winder, and Christy Collins, Johns Creek; and his significant other, Jeannie Cheek, Winder.

Per the request of Mr. Skinner, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

