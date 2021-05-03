WINDER - Anthony “Tony” Howard Gentry, 62, Winder, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021.
He was a native of Barren County, Ken., and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Tony worked for Solvay Chemicals for 28 years.
Tony is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia Peppers Gentry, Winder; two sons, Zach Gentry, Winder, and Wesley Gentry (Taylor), Statham; his parents, Howard and Wanda Gray Gentry, Glasgow, Ken.; a brother, Tim Gentry (Ellen), Glasgow, Ken.; a sister, Joanie Anderson (Chuck), Phoenix, Az.; a grandson; Waylon Gentry, Statham; and two nephews, Jesse and Josh Gentry.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge or arrangements.
