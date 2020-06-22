WATKINSVILLE - Anthony “Tony” Wayne Gamblin, Watkinsville, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Tony was born to Elizabeth and Herman Gamblin on January 6, 1958 in Winder. Tony was co-owner of B&H Foods, Lawrenceville, and later owned and operated T&G Boat Sales and Service in Winder. He currently owned T&G Technical Services.
Tony is survived by his partner, Kae Brown; mother, Elizabeth Gamblin Wilson; twin brother, Alan L. (Karen) Gamblin; sons, Jeremy (Amanda) Gamblin and Alex (Katie) Gamblin; grandchildren, Abigail, Avery Grace and Jayce Gamblin; aunt, Charlotte (Joel) Patterson; nephews, Brett (Michelle), Seth (Aimee) and Josh (Allison) Gamblin; and many more nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
