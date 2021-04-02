COLBERT - Anthony Waymon Dove, 80, Colbert, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

He was the son of the late Dewitt and Dell Dove. Mr. Dove was a veteran with the United States Army and a member of Moons Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Lorene Dove; daughter and son, Jennifer Adams and Tommy (Dana) Dove; sisters and brothers, Lucille Sexton, Sophie Walley, Rita Sorrow, John Dove and Wesley Dove; and grandchildren, Jessica Adams, Anna Dove, Aaron Dove and Alex Dove.

Funeral service: Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Moons Grove Baptist Church with Pastors Tom Dial and Tracey Deavers officiating. The body will lie in state from 1 p.m. to service time at the church. The interment will be in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

