JEFFERSON - Anthony Wayne Hawkins, 70, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Mr. Hawkins was born in Gainesville, a son of the late Edgar and Blonnie Mae Buffington Hawkins, was a member of Academy Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was retired from Carquest Auto Parts. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hawkins is preceded by three sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include Mr. Hawkins’ wife, Janie Oliver Hawkins, Jefferson; daughter, Ana Pelham and her husband Daniel, Jefferson; brother, Benny Hawkins and his wife Jean, Gainesville; special nieces and nephews, Fletcher Crowe, Gainesville, Beverly Crowe Hulsey, Gainesville, and Gary Crowe, Maysville.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from the Academy Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the church prior to the service. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Chris Crowe, Darren Crowe, Jason Oliver, Fletcher Crowe, Shannon Hulsey and Mike Hulsey.
Those attending are asked to maintain the recommended social distancing of six feet and the wearing of protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Anthony Wayne Hawkins to the Academy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 716, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
