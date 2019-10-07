AUBURN - April Sellers Helstrom, 54, Auburn,  passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

April was born on January 19, 1965, to parents Jo Ann Bowen and Billy Sellers, Raleigh, Miss., where she was raised. She graduated from Louisville High School in 1984. April spent her young adult life in Mississippi before moving to Georgia in 1999. She was a long-time employee at The Home Depot.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jo Ann and Billy Sellers.

April is survived by her husband, Russell E. Helstrom Jr; daughter, Ashlie Medders, Ga.; son, Justin Medders, Ga.; and step-son, Josh Helstrom, Ga.; brother, Billy Sellers (Kristy), Miss.; and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in April's name.

