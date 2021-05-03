COMMERCE - Arlene Rush Bolton, 77, Commerce, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Bolton was born in Flovilla to the late Alvin Eugene and Nellie Ruth Smith Rush. She was a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church and was retired from the University of Georgia as an accounting assistant. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bolton was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Sue Brown.
Mrs. Bolton is survived by her husband, Jimmy Hugh Bolton, Commerce; daughter, Marie Bolton Hughes, Oldsmar, Fla.; brother, Alvin Rush, West Union, S.C.; and four grandchildren.
Graveside service: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Kathy Lamon and Dr. David Bowen officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 3, 2021 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the grave site.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Commerce First United Methodist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
