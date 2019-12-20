Arlie "George” Clinton McCaleb, beloved husband, father and granddad, passed peacefully on December 16, 2019.
George was born on November 9, 1922 in Columbia, Tenn. One of seven brothers and sisters, he grew up in Columbia before making his home in Florida. He married his sweetheart, Johnnie Mae Kilchriss, in 1944, and together they raised two wonderful sons, Jerry and Ray.
George was a gentle and practical man. He served proudly in the United States Army during WWII and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone and Ft. Stewart, where he trained soldiers for battle. Following the end of WWII, he was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army. While stationed at Ft. Stewart, he met Johnnie and knew quickly that he had met his mate and his match. They were married in Macon, on December 31, 1944 and until her passing in 2005, they enjoyed nearly 61 years of beautiful marriage.
George owned his own construction firm in Port Charlotte, Fla., until his retirement in 1973. He and Johnnie relocated to Georgia. He often remarked that one of his greatest accomplishments was the time he beat serious cancer in 1974, a feat not achieved by many.
George loved the outdoors and could be found on most any day in his flat-bottomed fishing boat. He was a quiet man, which served him well on his walks in the woods among the wildlife. An avid hunter, George could sit for hours in a deer stand taking in nature’s beauty. In his early '90s, he mastered the art of crossbow hunting. When not outside, George loved spending time with family and friends over a meal. He is most fondly remembered by his grandkids for always having a bowl of ice cream after dinner, a treat they all relished during each visit.
In his later years after Johnnie’s passing, he stayed very close to his family, each of whom will miss a nightly chat with him. George was a unique man. He loved music, was prayerful, and was always honest, straightforward and truthful.
George leaves behind a loving family in his sons, Jerry (wife Gret) and Ray (wife Debbie); as well as his grandchildren, Melissa, Clint and Aaron; along with his great-grandchildren, Emily, Max, Carter, Hayley and Camden. He is also survived by his brother, Ed McCaleb, Shreveport, La.
George was an honorable man who knew and respected what was right in this life. He taught his family firmly that, “you always do right, even if it takes the hide.” He was a loving and thoughtful man and will be deeply missed. George was the living example to all of “The Greatest Generation.”
Funeral service: Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Interment to follow the service at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Lavonia.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
