COMMERCE - Arthur Wayne Sorrows, 82, Commerce, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Gainesville.
Mr. Sorrows was born in Atlanta to the late Leonard Quigg and Mattie Davis Sorrows. He was a retired truck driver.
Mr. Sorrows is survived by his wife, Dolores Mauldin Sorrows, Commerce; children, Douglas Sorrows, S.C., Janice Fuller, Commerce, Russell Sorrows, Va., Annette Gonzalez, Hoschton, and Allen Sorrows, Loganville; sister, Martha Carr, Covington; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Fields officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
