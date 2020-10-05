COMMERCE - Artie Louise Crumley Seymour, 97, a native of Commerce, passed away after a long, blessed life on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
She was surrounded by family and anticipated heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born to the late Daniel Hershel (D.H) and Ada Black Crumley.
Mrs. Seymour loved well and was well loved by many. She treasured time with cherished family and friends and was resourceful, hardworking, determined and full of joy and laughter. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and was retired from Harmony Grove Mills.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Seymour was preceded in death by her husband, Malcom (Mac) Seymour; grandson, Clay Seymour; sisters, Ellis Moore and Cleo Crocker; and brothers Walker Crumley, Garland Crumley, R.D. Crumley, James Crumley, Clint Crumley and General Crumley.
Mrs. Seymour is greatly missed and is survived by her son, Ronnie Seymour and daughter-in-law Phyllis Seymour, Commerce; granddaughter, Dayna Seymour Williams and husband Tim Williams; and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Harrison, Benjamin, Anne and Jackson Williams, all of Sharpsburg; along with a number of dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery, Commerce with the Rev. Matt McKinney officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
