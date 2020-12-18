BRASELTON - Artis Ray Johnson, 84, Braselton, entered into rest Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Ray was born in Hoschton and was a member of Hoschton Baptist Church. Ray was a grading contractor in the area for many years.
He was the son of the late Freeman Alexander Johnson and the late Louella Emmett Johnson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, David Johnson; and 10 brothers and sisters.
He leaves behind his beloved, Judy Pless, Braselton; son, Danny Johnson, Cleveland; grandson, Trent Johnson; sister Dorothy Haynie, Gainesville; three step-children; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, all of Cleveland.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ricky Thrasher officiating. Pallbearers are Eric Pless, Colt Stovall and Leo Musacchio, all of Cleveland, Randy Johnson, Hoschton, Greg Pethel and Gary Vogt, both of Braselton. Interment to follow at the Hoschton City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
