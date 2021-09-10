gilbert

COLBERT - Ashley A. Gilbert, 34, Colbert, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Born in Mount Holly, New Jersey, she was a daughter of Cindy Wells Gilbert and the late Ed Gilbert Jr. Ashley enjoyed shopping and playing board games and most importantly, she loved her family and cherished her children. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wayne Wells.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her children, Jacob Evans, Isaiah Evans and Teagan Evans; siblings, Amanda McCannon (Jason), Amber Guzman (Roberto) and Lil Eddie Gilbert (Beth); grandmother, Pearl Wells; nieces, Gabriella Guzman, Amrosa Guzman and Jazlynn McCannon; nephews, Cohen Gilbert, Connor Gilbert and Corbin McCannon and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5 until 7 pm at the funeral home. Masks will be required. Graveside services will be private.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

