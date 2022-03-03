COMMERCE - Aubrey “Chick” Dyson Wood, 85, Commerce, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Wood was born in Ila to the late Esco and Leila Pruitt Wood. Chick was the fifth out of 14 children. He owned and operated with his son, Terry, Wood’s Garage and Body Shop for many years. He was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and talking about old cars and old times. Chick will be remembered as a loving, husband, father and grandfather.
Chick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Reba Crawford Wood, Commerce; son, Terry Wood (Donna), Commerce; three grandchildren, Chrystal Carlan (Blake), Bobby Canup (Amy) and Benji Canup (Christy); four great-grandchildren, Avery Carlan, Brentley Carlan, Christian Canup and Nicholas Canup; brothers, Gene Wood, Nicholson, Bill Wood, Commerce, Dillard Wood , Va., and Danny Wood, Winterville; and sisters, Fay Wilbanks, Nicholson, Gladys Palmer, Nicholson, Mildred Evans, Nicholson, and Patsy Wilbanks, Maysville.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Larry Dyer and Billy Owensby officiating with the interment following in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
