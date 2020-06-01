COMER - Aubrey Glenn Dixon, 82, Comer, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was born on April 8, 1938 to the late Harriett Craven and Granville A. Dixon.

In addition to his parents, Aubrey was preceded in death by one brother, four sisters and a number of half brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his brother, Bobby Dixon; sisters, Betty Jo Anderson and Elizabeth Lowe; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Cherokee Corners Cemetery.

