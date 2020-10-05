COMMERCE - Aubrey Laulin Darnell, 88, Commerce, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He founded Darnell Memorials in Commerce in 1960 and was active in the business until the time of his death. He was known for the quality of his monuments and had customers in many states.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian Elizabeth Darnell, of the home; son, Michael (Betty) Darnell; daughters, Marilyn (Todd) Strand and Michelle (Lisa) Darnell; step-daughter, Shelia Samples; grandchildren, Nathan (Lindsey) Darnell, Toni (Keith) Kimbrell, Shane McMurty and Jennifer (Steven) Martin; great- grandchildren, Gabi Paciolla, Luke Kimbrell, Alexis Darnell, Caden Darnell, London Martin and Grayson Martin; and three step-great-grandchildren, Whitney, Terry and Taylor Samples.
Graveside service: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery, Commerce. Guests are encouraged to social distance and wear a mask.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
