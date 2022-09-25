DANIELSVILLE - Audrey “Diane” Bridges Smallwood, 72, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Born on November 22, 1949 in Madison County, Mrs. Smallwood was the daughter of the late J.P. and Aletha Adams Bridges. She was the widow of Jerry Smallwood, a member of Community Baptist Church and was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Free; sister, Dora Weatherford; and brothers, Clayton Bridges and Robert Bridges.
Survivors include a sister, Doris Strickland; a brother, Clifford Bridges; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Monday, September 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Douglas Stephenson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 26, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
