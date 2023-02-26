CARLTON - Audrey Harrison Thompson, 90, Carlton, died on Friday, February 24, 2023.
She was born in Athens, on February 20, 1933, to the late William Howard Harrison and Mattie Lou Burroughs Harrison. Audrey was married to William Guy Thompson Jr., who preceded her in death in 2020.
As a young woman, Audrey enjoyed playing ball and bowling. She was a member of Carlton Baptist Church and loved her Bible. She also enjoyed playing piano and sewing. She was an excellent cook, loving mother and a peacemaker who loved babies. She was above all a good mama.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, LuAn Tiller; and two grandsons, Michael Smith and John Thompson.
Audrey is survived by her four children, Donna Lynn Smith, Comer, William Keith (Sheila) Thompson, Carlton, Jon Kevin (Judy) Thompson, Bonaire, and Kenneth Guy (Lisa) Thompson, Toccoa; one brother, Ray Harrison; 10 grandchildren, Crystie (David) Lee, Gina Thompson (Bobby) Cope, David (Vanessa) Thompson, Becky (Mitchell) Pittman, Sarah Langenwalter, Jeffrey (Leah) Thompson, Brady Thompson and Cody Thompson; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other beloved family members.
Graveside service: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Dewy Rose.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the graveside.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
