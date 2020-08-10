MINERAL BLUFF - Austin Lane Anderson, 21, Mineral Bluff Highway, Mineral Bluff, formerly of Talmo, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Austin was born on July 18, 1999, son of Matthew Austin Anderson and Stephanie Elaine England. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lamar and Eunice England. Austin was a people person; he was always trying to make a conversation with someone to befriend them. He was also a member of the Touge Club and Z Club. Austin loved working on cars; it was his favorite past-time of all. Austin was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, Matt and Stacy Anderson, Pendergrass; mother and step-father, Stephanie and Clay Moon, Talmo; paternal grandparents, Kenny and Katie Anderson, Cartersville; paternal grandmother, Kathy Anderson, Dacula; maternal grandmother, Eva Nation, Talmo; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Jacob Anderson, Cartersville, and Lance and Aleisha England, Bethlehem; seven sisters and three brothers-in-law, Sherrie and Andres Barrera, Boston, Mass., Heather and Jonathan Elliott, Shallotte, N.C., Britney Moon, Gainesville, Madison Shaw, Kamrin Shaw, Amelia Bennett and Olivia Bennett, all of Pendergrass. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, 5086 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30507, with the Rev. John Kinsey officiating. Interment will follow.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Wilderness Scouts of America, P.O. Box 807, Blairsville, Ga. 30514 in Austin’s memory.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.
