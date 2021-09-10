fontes

COMMERCE - Austin Lee Fontes, 17, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Born on September 28, 2003, he was the son of David Denton and Tonia Clark Hudson Fontes. Austin was a senior at Banks County High School.

Survivors in addition to his parents include brothers, Benjamin Gene Hudson and fiancé Kristen Elliott, Bobby Alan Hudson and Robert Logen Hudson; grandparents, Jackie Denton, Dean Walker, Randall and Barbara Clark; and a nephew, Dean Cliff Hudson.

Memorial service: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Eller officiating.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2-7 p.m. and Monday, September 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

