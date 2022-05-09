GILLSVILLE - Baby Boy Carson Andrew Michael Lee, Gillsville, was born into Heaven, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Carson was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Stephen Michael Roberts.

Baby Boy Lee is survived by his parents, Faith Alexis Lee and Ashleigh Tanner Lee; grandparents, Jackie Andrew Lee and Amanda Lynn Lee; and great-grandparents, Freda Duncan Roberts, Pennie Lee, Addie Copeland and Wayne Copeland.

Graveside service: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. from Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the graveside.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

