GILLSVILLE - Barbara Amos Jones Norton, 82, Gillsville, formerly of Nicholson, passed away on January 11, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Ruby Day Amos. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Norton; sons: Michael Casey Jones and Rickey Joe Jones.
Survivors include, Helen Hewell (Wayne) and Sue Barrett (Will); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Lewis Pilgram.
Memorial service: Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Gillsville Baptist Church with Pastors Shannon Rhodes and Kevin Purcell officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gillsville Baptist Church or Charity Baptist Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
