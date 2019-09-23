black

Barbara Ann Black was born on April 6, 1951, and went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Hoyt and Rose Leachman.

She had two children, Shane Smith, Ila, and Dawn Keys (Denny Keys), Jefferson; four sisters; Bonnie Morgan, Commerce, Betty Ledbetter, Winder, Bernice Wilder, Commerce, and the late Mary Daily, Commerce; three grandchildren, Colt Smith, Austin Smith and Maggie Smith.

She was a loving person who shared kindness and compassion with those she loved, knew and met. She was a friend to the friendless and a listening ear to the broken. Above all she loved God with all her heart.

Funeral service: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 22-28

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.