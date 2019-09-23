Barbara Ann Black was born on April 6, 1951, and went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Hoyt and Rose Leachman.
She had two children, Shane Smith, Ila, and Dawn Keys (Denny Keys), Jefferson; four sisters; Bonnie Morgan, Commerce, Betty Ledbetter, Winder, Bernice Wilder, Commerce, and the late Mary Daily, Commerce; three grandchildren, Colt Smith, Austin Smith and Maggie Smith.
She was a loving person who shared kindness and compassion with those she loved, knew and met. She was a friend to the friendless and a listening ear to the broken. Above all she loved God with all her heart.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
